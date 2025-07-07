ABC 6 Consumer Confidence: Best ways to shop for kitchen appliances

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Shopping for a new appliance can feel overwhelming. But what if you could tap into the experiences of thousands of people who’ve already bought the same fridge or dishwasher?

That’s exactly what Consumer Reports offers.

“In addition to our rigorous performance tests, we actually survey our members about their experiences with large appliances — such as whether they break or stop working — and we use that data to estimate how those appliances will hold up over the first five years,” says Justin Krajeski, Consumer Reports.

Consumer Reports surveys show LG is a solid bet for most large appliances. But, reliability alone isn’t enough. In CR’s lab tests, LG’s electric smoothtop and induction ranges also earn top performance scores.

For dishwashers, Bosch is a standout. It not only earns high marks for reliability but also consistently aced CR’s tough dirty-dish tests. The #SHE53C85N Bosch model performs nearly as well as models that cost almost twice as much.

Refrigerators can be a bit trickier. CR’s survey shows French-door models tend to have more problems over time.

More reliable—and easier on your budget, bottom-freezer or top-freezer styles are often the better bet.

But if a French-door is a must-have, consider the GNE25JYKFS model from GE. It offers average reliability and solid performance at a good price.

And speaking of budgets, don’t be shy about negotiating. Consumer Reports says it can’t hurt to haggle to get the best deal.

“In a separate survey, two-thirds of members who sought a discount on their major appliances were successful, saving a median of $123 total,” Krajeski says.

If you can’t find what you’re looking for in your price range, CR recommends buying from a used appliance store or local repair shop. You can find more expert buying advice and kitchen appliance recommendations on the Consumer Reports website.