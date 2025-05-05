AAA hosting TSA PreCheck enrollment event in Rochester

(ABC 6 News) — AAA is hosting a TSA PreCheck enrollment event in collaboration with IDEMIA, an authorized TSA PreCheck enrollment provider since 2013.

Travelers will be able to enroll or renew their membership at AAA’s Rochester location from May 6 to May 9.

The TSA PreCheck Application Program is open to U.S. citizens, U.S. nationals, and lawful permanent residents.

“61% of Minnesotans plan to take a summer trip this year, highlighting the continued upward trend in travel intentions”, said Brynna Knapp, spokesperson for AAA, via a press release. “Now is a great time to get enrolled for TSA PreCheck before your next trip and make your next airport experience quick and easy”.