A Taste of the Nations hits Austin

(ABC 6 News) – The Parenting Resource Center and Welcome Center of Austin hosted this year’s Taste of Nations at the city’s bandshell on Saturday.

The event featured a food truck fair with ten different vendors from various countries such as Cuba, Mexico, Bolivia and Laos, among others.

There were also yard games, art vendors and most importantly dancing.

The event is designed to give those in the community a taste of what life is like in different cultures.

“Being able to share a little bit of your traditions and highlight those special, unique parts of your history and your culture, it’s really something that’s empowering and powerful,” said Varinh Vanvugt, event coordinator.

The Taste of the Nations is an annual event in Spamtown and is expected to continue next year.