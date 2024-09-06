A taste of nostalgia for the community at the Waters of Mayowood

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – For years, Michael’s restaurant in downtown Rochester was quite literally, the place to be.

“It was a good place to go to eat, we went there a lot,” Raymond Quandt said.

For former patrons of the popular steak house, the past is reunited with the present as two former chefs prepared dinner for residents at the Waters of Mayowood.

“Michaels was probably every Friday night, every Friday,” former Rochester mayor Ardell Brede said.

While Michaels has been closed for a decade now, the food, the atmosphere, and the incredible experience of dining at one of the most popular restaurants won’t be forgotten.

“We just came through town, you made sure stopped at Michaels,” Gerald Steffens said.

Residents were treated to a delicious meal prepared by the former owners of Michaels, George Pappas and the Hubbell House, Don Pappas.

They gathered at the dinner table, reminiscing on the good times back then and shared what it’s like to be back to be back serving and visiting old friends.

“Well, I was just very thrilled to see all the familiar faces of people that I’ve seen over the years and how good it was to see them again,” former owner of the Hubbell House Don Pappas said.

The building now sits empty on Broadway Avenue but that could soon change.

“The plans have been put out there a little bit but nothing has been developed on it, we still own 30,000 square feet of parking lot and we have developers interested in that as well,” former owner of Michaels George Pappas said.

One idea would be a 14-story mixed development site spanning nearly 175,000 square feet, it would include retail and student support space.

While it no longer operates as a restaurant the previous owners are excited that the space will come alive again.

“Hopefully everything will be developed in time,” George Pappas said.

On Monday, the economic development authority plans to further discuss plans for the space after the city council meeting.

