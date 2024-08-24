A popular weight loss drug may help reduce risk of heart attacks and stroke

(ABC 6 News) — There is growing evidence that a popular weight loss drug may not only help drop pounds but also improve heart health.

Researchers studied 17,000 people with preexisting heart disease and found the injectable drug, Wegovy, which was first developed to treat diabetes, actually lowered people’s risk of heart illness, including cardiac death, by 44%.

“We are finding that not only does it help patients lose weight, which is fantastic, but additionally, we reduce the risk of dying from any cardiovascular causes and reduce the risk of having a heart attack or a stroke,” said cardiologist Dr. Martha Gulati.

Back in March, the FDA approved Wegovy to be used to reduce those health risks for people obese or overweight with heart disease. Advocates believe this new research could make the medication more accessible and covered by health insurance.