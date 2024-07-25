A look inside the Pat York: Fame and Friendship exhibit

(ABC 6 News) — Many Rochester residents may know that the city holds a famous actor of film, television, and stage: Michael York. However, what some may not know is that he has an equally famous wife, Pat York, a world renowned artist.

York’s exhibit “Pat York: Fame and Friendship” is on display at the Rochester Art Center, and ABC 6 News anchor Robin Wolfram got a chance to sit down with Pat this week to talk about her exhibition of actors, writers, and visionaries that she admires.

The exhibit is open through December 1st.