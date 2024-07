The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — The Olmsted County Fair kicked off on Monday, and the fun only continued on Tuesday.

That was where we found ABC 6 News reporter Rachel Mantos as she gave an update on all the activities to be found at the fairgrounds which even included riding a camel.