A look back at the Rapidan Dam collapse, one year later

(ABC 6 News) — One year ago, the Rapidan Dam partially collapsed near Mankato due to heavy rainfall and flooding from storms.

A nearby home was eventually swept into the river, and the Rapidan Dam Store that had been standing along the river for decades was forced to relocate due to concerns of losing it to the rushing water.

Since then, the store has reopened on Front Street in Mankato, and even though the owners say they have landed back on their feet, they still miss their old home.

“We’re stronger because of all the challenges we’ve had, and we’re doing the best we can, and getting stronger and stronger,” said owner Jenny Barnes.

Barnes said the restaurant has been doing the best it can to remain open.

“We just had to get more people. It’s twice the size, triple the size, of what we were, so there was a lot of challenges along the way, and we still have challenges today.”

One of those challenges, Barnes says, has been keeping staff trained in a different spot.

“We had new helpers who had never been trained in. We didn’t even have time to train them in. We just told them to start clearing tables, start wiping tables. We just went for it last fall, but now everything is a lot smoother this year.”

Despite all that has gone on, the business has managed to maintain most of its old customers and even gather new ones at the new location.

“It had hit a lot of us pretty hard. And then to see the family lose their home, and then of course the store, but like I said Mankato has benefited, and this had been a great fit,” said longtime customer Eric Anderson.

However, despite being grateful for the new start, Barnes says the dam will always be home.

“I’m still grieving, I’m still going down there as often as I can, just to be home. I still call it home, I still feel it’s my home, and I miss it.”

According to the Blue Earth County Board of Commissioners, there are still plans to rebuild the County Road 9 bridge, which they hope will begin in 2026. It comes after the county also decided they will remove the dam as well.

Earlier this month, a federal grant of $5 million was approved to repair last year’s flood damage, including the erosion at the dam site.

