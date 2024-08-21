A look back at the 1883 Rochester tornadoes

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Wednesday marked a historical day in Rochester as 141 years ago, significant tornadoes ripped through the area.

Several houses were torn apart all across Rochester and the Driftless Area of Minnesota.

At the time, there was not a place to treat the victims of the tornadoes, and that is when the Sisters of St. Francis, a congregation that cared for the patients, started St. Mary’s Hospital.

It ultimately led to the Mayo Clinic that we all know today.