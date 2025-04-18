A look at where egg prices stand heading into Easter Weekend

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) – With Easter Sunday now only two days away, the effect of high egg prices could start to play a role as businesses get prepared for Easter festivities.

The popular Rochester restaurant, Canadian Honker, is one restaurant that is hosting an Easter brunch on Sunday. They said that as a result of the egg shortage as well as high prices, they’ve had to get creative up to this point with items on the menu in order to stay afloat.

The restaurant said instead of raising prices on their whole menu, they only raised it on a couple of items by up to a dollar. They say that was enough to offset any cost they needed to make up. And with Easter being their second busiest of the year, they don’t expect much change on the holiday weekend.

“Other restaurants around are also offering Easter specials but with our history, and with the hospital across the street, we don’t expect there to be any decrease in guests,” said Jen Gosha, a server at Canadian Honker.

Canadian Honker says that with the amount of out of town guests that they see, all with different expectations on breakfast, especially on Easter, they wanted to change prices as little as possible.

