A look at new food options at Minnesota United games

(ABC 6 News) — We’re getting our first look at some of the new food options fans can enjoy at upcoming Minnesota United soccer games.

The Shore Lunch will feature breaded and fried walleye with fries, Texas toast, an ear of corn, tartar sauce, and a lemon wedge.

There is also a new walleye sandwich topped with shredded cabbage.

“People like trying different things especially when they’re traveling from out of town, they like to try the local fare. Especially in a sport like soccer and MLS. You know the multicultural, there’s so much diversity of it, so many different pallets. So bringing as much of that as we can to the stadium is really important for us,” said Delaware North General Manager Barry McCabe.

For a lighter, internationally-inspired option, there are new vegetable spring rolls as well.

The Loons home opener is this Saturday night at 7:30 p.m.