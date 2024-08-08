A look at “Hunter’s Law” which proposes changes to organ donation

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — On Tuesday, ABC 6 News told the story of two families living hours apart who are now connected forever because of the gift of a young boy, Hunter Flaxbeard.

A year ago, Hunter lost his life because of a tragic accident when he was playing in a sand hole, and it collapsed on him.

Hours north of the Flaxbeards, the Otto family was going through their own grief after Jim Otto’s heart stopped following a 13-year bout with cardiomyopathy. His condition required a transplant, and Hunter’s heart was quickly transported in order to keep Jim alive.

Now, on Wednesday, ABC 6 News anchor Mayzie Olson had the opportunity to talk with Otto about his new look on life as well as a new law he is hoping to present at the state capital: “Hunter’s Law.”

The proposed law would automatically make Minnesota driver’s license applicants organ donors, unless they decided to opt out. For those wishing to opt out, they wouldn’t need to provide a reason. Instead, they would simply check the box to opt out.

“About 20 people a day die waiting for an organ,” Otto said. “They would be alive if there was one. Every organ donor saves eight lives and helps as many as 75 other people.”

The proposed law will be introduced in this legislative session, so ABC 6 News will continue to follow this story for the latest updates.