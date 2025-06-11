A look at how the new budget will impact SE Minnesota

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — The new Minnesota budget is a done deal as lawmakers finally completed their drawn out special session Monday night.

It ended with lawmakers approving both a new budget and a $700 million bonding bill. Money in that bonding bill will fund projects all over Minnesota, including several in the local area.

One such project is the skate park at Silver Lake Park. With the bonding bill, the City of Rochester will receive more than $600,000 to help renovate and expand the park.

It’s been a renovation that has been in the works for awhile for Rochester’s Parks and Rec Department.

“Renovations and needed repairs have been identified for several years. We’ve basically been patching up that skate park long beyond it’s life cycle,” said Paul Widman.

The new state funding for the park is part of $4 million approved by lawmakers to extend skate parks all around the state.

Widman saying he’s excited for what’s to come.

“It’s very exciting, anytime we invest in youth activities and the outdoors, we’re making an investment, and mental health, and in well being of our community and all the participants who are able to use facilities like this,” Widman said.

But that isn’t the only positive to come from the newly passed state budget. Local lawmakers said they think there are some other wins that came out of the agreement as well. One topic brought up is no major changes being made to the Paid Family Leave program that starts next January.

“We’re in the summer where folks are going to find out that they’re having a child, and as they start to plan for that new family member, they now know that they will have paid time off for both fathers and mothers, when that baby is delivered,” said Rep. Andy Smith, (DFL) Rochester.

While lawmakers know there is still more work to do in the future, the good news is now having a new budget in place to build from.

Construction on the skate park is expected to start next spring.

In terms of other funding included in the budget, it will include close to $80 million for transportation purposes, with $31 million for bridge replacements.

You can click here for a complete rundown of the new budget.