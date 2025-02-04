A.G. Keith Ellison announces criminal charges for Evergreen Acres Dairy owner

(ABC 6 News) – The owner of Evergreen Acres Dairy in Albany is facing criminal charges from the Minnesota Attorney General for accusations of exploiting workers.

Keith Schaefer faces one count of felony racketeering and four counts of wage theft in excess of $5,000 in Stearns County Court.

According to a criminal complaint, employees reported that Schaefer and others working under his direction deprived workers for their earned wages though not paying them for the full amount of hours they worked, not paying for overtime, and withholding final paychecks.

Employees also reported being subjected to abuse, including threats of violence and death when raising concerns about withheld wages, physical injuries sustained at work, or when expressing a desire to resign.