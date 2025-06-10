A closer look at MinnesotaCare changes

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Minnesota lawmakers passed the new budget on Monday night, and a key sticking point of that budget is a bill removing undocumented adult immigrants from the state’s public health insurance program.

Republicans argue the change to MinnesotaCare will reduce spending and put Minnesotans first.

However, DFLers believe gutting the benefits will make it more expensive in the long run when the immigrants are treated without insurance.

“This is about being fiscally responsible,” said Rep. Athena Hollins, DFL-St. Paul. “Hospitals are freaking out about this policy. This does not make financial sense.”

The Department of Human Services says as of April 24, at least 15,000 undocumented adult immigrants are enrolled in the program.

Neighborhood HealthSource in Minnesota says it treats at least 100 immigrants per month, and beginning next year, they’ll have to foot the bill.

“If you would have looked at this situation four or five years ago, we didn’t have this number of undocumented patients in our in our midst. Today, we do. And so that’s just more patients whose uncompensated care has to be absorbed in the system,” said Steve Knutson, the executive director of Neighborhood HealthSource.

Undocumented adult immigrants already enrolled in MinnesotaCare will lose coverage as of January 1.