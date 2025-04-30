A Century on the Farm: Olmsted County dairy farm honored with Century Farm designation

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) – A local dairy farm in rural Olmsted County is receiving the honor of a Century Farm designation at this year’s Minnesota State Fair.

Luhmann Farms has been around since 1925, and is the last dairy farm of High Forest Township between Rochester and Stewartville.

Darrell Luhmann is the farmer.

He’s been there for 70 years, and has seen decades of change since moving to the farm in 1955.

“I was only 4 years old and my dad only had like seven or eight milk cows,” Luhmann said. His farm now boasts around 130 cows.

“There was no airport when we moved here.”

In 1955, Darrell took over the farm with his dad, but it was originally owned by his grandfather who lost it during the Great Depression.

Since then, most of what exists now has been built by Darrell’s own hands.

A living symbol of his passion.

“Ever since I was in school, all I ever thought about was I wanted to farm, you know?” Luhmann said. “So, I mean when I went to the library even when I was little I brought home little farm books.”

A passion passed down again – like father, like son.

“In school that’s what I was thinking about,” said Travis Luhmann, Darrell’s son and the fourth generation. “Teachers would call home and talk to dad saying that I was staring out the window not doing my work and dad always told them it’s cause he wants to be home farming instead of sitting in a classroom.”

No last dairy farmer, for the last dairy farm.

“Anybody that farms I think that if the kid stays there you know I mean they want that,” said the older Luhmann. “It means a lot to have it after all these years. And it ain’t something like you can you know just walk away from and not miss it.”