Albert Lea Convention and Visitor Bureau celebrate Juneteenth

(ABC 6 News) — The Albert Lea Convention and Visitor Bureau is hosting their third annual Juneteenth celebration at Edgewater Park.

Juneteenth, also known as Freedom Day, marks the day 160 years ago when the last group of slaves found out they had been freed.

The celebration will start at 5:30 p.m. with a social hour at the Edgewater Bay Pavillion before the main program starts at 6 p.m.

One of the event organizers, Holly Babcock, says the event is an opportunity to educate people who may not know the history of the holiday.

“I think just that basic knowledge of what it means for our country and for our community, and for our people,” Babcock said. “Because at the end of the day we’re all just doing this human experience together, so having a better understanding of it, I think it’s only better for us to understand what’s cookin’!”

This year’s event is in honor of lifelong educator and advocate John Smith who passed away this fall.