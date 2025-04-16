Protest held in Rochester against Israel-Hamas war

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Protesters with Rochester Solidarity of Palestine took to the picket lines on Tuesday voicing their disdain against the Israel-Hamas war.

Protestors surrounded three different Rochester post offices arguing tax dollars are funding the “illegal and immoral war” on Gaza and Palestine.