911 calls released following Trump shooting

(ABC 6 News) — In July, former President Donald Trump held a rally in Butler, Pennsylvania, where shots rang out.

Now, the 911 calls from that day have been released, and you can hear the panic and fear in the voices of people at the rally.

A bullet grazed Trump’s right ear, and the shooting killed Corey Comperatore who was attending the rally. At the time of his death, Comperatore was shielding his family from bullets.