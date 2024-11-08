9/11 plea deal back on the table

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — A plea deal is being put back on the table for the alleged mastermind of 9/11.

The controversial deal would spare alleged terrorist Khalid Sheikh Mohammed and two co-defendants from the death penalty.

A military judge rules the plea agreements are valid, contradicting an order from Defense Secretary Lloyd Austin who threw the deals out.

The Pentagon has yet to comment on the judge’s decision, and the ruling could still be challenged by government prosecutors.