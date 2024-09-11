9/11 meal packing in St. Paul

The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.

(ABC 6 News) — Volunteers in St. Paul paid tribute through acts of service on Wednesday by packing around 250,000 meals.

The event was hosted by the non-profit 9/11 Day that worked with U.S. lawmakers to make September 11th National Day of Service and Remembrance.

The packed meals will be sent to Second Harvest Heartland in Brooklyn Park before being distributed to those facing food insecurity in the U.S.