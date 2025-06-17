88 children removed from eastern Iowa church camp amid child abuse investigation

(WOI) — Authorities removed 88 children from two properties in Louisa County as part of a child abuse and endangerment investigation that remains ongoing.

According to a press release from the Louisa County Sheriff’s Office, the operation took place June 12–13 in coordination with the Iowa Department of Health and Human Services (Child Protection Services), Iowa Division of Criminal Investigation, and Columbus Junction Police Department.

Search warrants were executed in the 10400 block of Q Ave. in Columbus Junction and another in the 1100 block of 5th Ave. in Fredonia

The children, described as attendees of the Kingdom Ministry of Rehab and Recreation and the Shekinah Glory Camp, were taken into protective custody. Authorities say all 88 children were connected with child protection workers and were released to their parents, HHS staff, or placed in temporary foster care to ensure their safety.

The organization’s website identifies the Shekinah Glory Camp as a church camp and states the program was scheduled to run from June 8 to June 29.

The ministry, based in Columbus Junction and founded in 2018, says its mission includes helping people recover from addiction and providing spiritual and emotional support to children and young adults. The group notes it has rented multiple mobile homes to house over 60 people and hopes to build a permanent church and facility for 100 individuals in 2025.

The sheriff’s office says the case is still under investigation.

Officials credited the assistance of Wapello Methodist Church, Wapello Community Ambulance, Wapello Community School and Food Pantry, and several local volunteers during the operation.