81-year-old woman injured in Chatfield crash

(ABC 6 News) – A Chatfield woman was taken to the hospital with non-life-threatening injuries after a crash Tuesday afternoon, according to the Minnesota State Patrol’s crash reports.

Hanna Wahlers Elshoff, 81, was driving north on Mills Creek Road, Chatfield, when she and 84-year-old Larry Donald Ladassor, traveling westbound on Highway 30.

Elshoff, of Chatfield, was taken to St. Marys in Rochester for injuries.

Ladassor, of Stewartville, was not injured according to the MSP.