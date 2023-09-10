7th annual “Wiff Out Cancer” tournament fights back against cancer

(ABC 6 News)– The Rochester community came together for the 7th annual “Kaysie Kup/Wiff Out Cancer Tournament” on Saturday.

The event, hosted by The Eagles Club Rochester, was started as a way to support one local family in 2016. It has now grown to a big tournament with dozens of people trying to make a difference.

Multiple teams play in pickleball, volleyball and wiffleball games to help raise money.

All the proceeds from the tournament will be used for cancer research and to help community members fighting cancer.