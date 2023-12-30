75 to 100 people in need of rescue on Upper Red Lake

(WDIO) – The Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that 75 to 100 people are in need of rescue on Upper Red Lake after getting stuck on an ice float Friday.

(Credit: WDIO) (Credit: WDIO)

“The open water is too large to bridge and we are working on an operation to get people back to shore,” explained Chris Muller with the Beltrami County Sheriff’s Office. “Several area emergency responders are en route. There are no indications and we have no reports of anyone in the water.”

Eye witness at the scene told WDIO around 7:30 PM that about a hundred people have been rescued by emergency responders. We are still awaiting official update from authorities.

