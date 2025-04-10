72 Fortrex employees at Quality Pork Processors in Austin have contracts terminated

(ABC 6 News) — 72 Fortrex employees at Quality Pork Processors in Austin were notified that their contracts have been terminated.

Fortrex is a sanitation contractor which has sanitized Quality Pork Processors since February 2013. Recently, Fortrex received notice from Quality Pork Processors that it has decided to end the contract at the Austin location.

As a result, all Fortrex employees at the location will be laid off or relocated. All eligible employees will be offered job transfer to another Fortrex plant in the area.

Fortrex’s services at the Austin plant will end May 3.