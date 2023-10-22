70’s skateboarding team gets back together for a reunion

(ABC 6 News)- After months of planning and reaching out, the Rochester YMCA’s skateboarding team from the 70’s held a reunion on Saturday.

The team started in 1977 when the YMCA’s program director, Dean Stenehjem, noticed a group of kids in the community skateboarding, later giving them structure with the team.

During that time they went on to compete against skaters in the Twin Cities and even performed safety lessons at local area schools.

Many members said they were thankful for having a place to skate and for the community that it gave them.

“I feel the same things they felt. It was a great group, it was fun together, I looked forward to being with them. That still holds true today,” said Stenehjem.

They hope to continue getting together and maybe making the reunion an annual event.