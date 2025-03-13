7 plead not guilty in Sam Nordquist case
The day's local, regional and national news, detailed events and late-breaking stories are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with the latest sports, weather updates including the extended forecast.
(ABC 6 News) — The seven people charged with torturing and murdering a transgender Minnesotan in New York have pleaded not guilty.
Related: Seven people charged with murder of Sam Nordquist have been indicted
All seven are being held in jail without bail.
Sam Nordquist’s body was found about a month ago in a field in upstate New York.
Prosecutors say the suspects forced two children to participate in the torture.
The defendants are due back in court in May.