6th annual Ride for Wyatt takes place

The Mantorville community came together Saturday to honor Wyatt Coy and share the message: It's okay to not be okay.

(ABC 6 News) – Members of the Mantorville community got together on Saturday for another year of “Ride for Wyatt,” a snowmobile fundraiser in honor of Wyatt Coy, who tragically took his own life eight years ago.

The main message behind the celebration is that “it’s okay not to be okay.”

The event traditionally comes with a snowmobile ride, something Wyatt’s Dad said he loved. However, with the lack of snow this year, it wasn’t so much a ride, but a get together with friends and family.

However, that didn’t take away from the overall goal of raising awareness towards suicide prevention and mental health.

Wyatt’s Dad, Matthew, said the event has been a huge success, but it is still bittersweet.

“The response to this event over the years has been absolutely phenomenal. So how does it make me feel? Terrible. In the best possible way,” said Matthew Coy.

By continuing to honor Wyatt all these years after his death, it’s a reminder that there’s always support if you are struggling. Because it’s okay not to be okay.

If you are struggling with mental health issues, you can call the national suicide hotline at 988. It’s staffed 24/7 with people who want to listen and help.

For more ways to donate or get involved with future events, you can head to the Ride for Wyatt website.