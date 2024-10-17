6300 jobs added during September in Minnesota

The latest local, regional and national news events of the day are presented by the ABC 6 News Team, along with updated sports, weather and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — On the economic front, Minnesota employers added jobs once again during the month of September.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development (DEED) says 6300 jobs were added in September.

The state’s unemployment rate did increase slightly to 3.4%, up 0.1% from August. The unemployment rate remains lower than the national rate of 4.1%.

The biggest gains were seen in government, professional and business services, and education and health services.