6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: What's on sale in June

(ABC 6 News) — With Father’s Day, graduation season, and warmer weather in full swing, June is packed with smart shopping opportunities.

Consumer Reports (CR) breaks down the best deals to help you make the most of your money.

“In June, we see a lot of deals on seasonal items like grills and outdoor equipment, as well as tech gifts for dads and grads,” said CR’s Samantha Gordon.

A Samsung Galaxy smartwatch is on sale at Walmart. This rugged, top-rated model aced all of CR’s tests, and it’s a perfect pick for anyone who loves the outdoors.

If you’re shopping for a DIY dad, make his day with a heavy-duty Craftsman cordless drill marked down at Walmart. CR’s tests show it handles well and is quick when it comes to drilling and driving.

“June is also a great time to save while stocking up on all your summer essentials.”

If a frozen poolside drink is essential to you or your dad, whip one up with a durable GE personal blender, discounted at Amazon. It earned top scores in CR’s icy drink and purée tests, and it’s dishwasher safe.

While you’re having fun in the sun, don’t forget to protect your skin. A Neutrogena SPF 50 spray is one of CR’s top-rated spray sunscreens—and it’s a steal on Amazon, so you can stock up for the season.

If you’re dreaming of buying a mattress, CR says it’s worth waiting for deeper discounts around the Fourth of July.