6 On Your Side Consumer Confidence: What to buy in March

March is here and it’s time to trade those winter blues for the warmer vibes of spring.



“March isn’t really a big month for sales, but it is the beginning of spring cleaning season, so we do tend to see discounts on those essentials,” says Samantha Gordon, Consumer Reports.



Like this Shark Navigator vacuum on sale at Walmart. CR says it’s one of the lightest bagless uprights it’s tested and is excellent at cleaning bare floors and pet hair.



After a long winter, you can give your home a breath of fresh air with an air purifier. Both Amazon and Chewy have deals on this cost-efficient Woozoo model that does a solid job at removing dust, pollen, and smoke at high and low speeds.



Ready to spruce up your yard for spring? Do it for less with this Makita battery-powered string trimmer on sale at Home Depot. It aced all of CR’s performance tests and is one of the lightest battery-powered models in the ratings.



Coinciding with spring cleaning is National Sleep Awareness Week, beginning on March 9, which promotes the importance of healthy sleep habits.



“During sleep week, we tend to see discounts on things like mattresses, sheets, pillows, duvets, pretty much everything you’ll need for the bedroom,” Gordon says.



Upgrade your nighttime routine with a down alternative duvet from Buffy Cloud. This soft, fluffy find is on sale at Amazon. So you can catch a few Z’s and save a few bucks. Happy spring and happy shopping.