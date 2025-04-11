6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: What to buy in April

(ABC 6 News) — Spring has officially sprung, and with April in full swing, it’s the perfect time to refresh your home inside and out.

From garden must-haves to home essentials, the season brings big savings.

Consumer Reports did the digging, uncovering the best deals to spruce up your space without breaking the bank.

Whether it is more spring cleaning inside or gearing up for good times outside, April is a great time to find savings.

Cleaning isn’t all fun and games, but you can win the battle against dirt and dust bunnies by arming yourself with a new vacuum.

Several retailers like Amazon and Walmart have deals on the Bissell CrossWave wet mop/vacuum combo.

If you are tackling tough carpets, the Shark CarpetXpert EX201 is a great choice, and it is on sale at stores like Amazon and Best Buy. It scored “excellent” for drying and “very good” for both cleaning and convenience.

Heading outdoors, if you have been saving up for a new lawn mower to take your grass game to the next level, you can save about $1000 on the Ego ZT4205S riding mower at Amazon and Acme Tools. The mower is relatively quiet and aced all of Consumer Reports’ tests. It also has a steering wheel instead of levers for easier navigating.

For grilling once the hard work is done, you can get a deal on the Napoleon Freestyle 365 gas grill at several retailers including APT Electronics and Wayfair. An all-around strong performer, it’s sturdy and preheats quickly.