6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: Weight loss drug risks for older adults

(ABC 6 News) — Weight loss medications like Wegovy and Zepbound are gaining popularity as millions turn to them for quick results and potential health benefits.

While the outcomes can be positive, Consumer Reports (CR) warns there are important considerations—especially for older adults—before starting these treatments.

Crystal Garcia says her doctor prescribed an injectable GLP-1 medication, to help her lose weight.

“He is like, we can try this medication, it’s been out on the market for diabetes, but you are pre-diabetic, so we can try this,” Garcia said.

She lost about 60 pounds in nine months but had several side effects.

“I experienced a lot of stomach issues, so the burping, the gas, the diarrhea.”

While those side effects are often manageable, some studies indicate that older adults may face increased risks, such as a potential loss of muscle mass and bone density, according to CR’s Catherine Roberts.

“Older people naturally lose muscle as they age, especially with rapid weight loss, which can cause people to become frail and put them at risk of falling or fractures,” Roberts said.

It is important for older people to stay active and include muscle-building exercises. Another thing to monitor: a decrease in hunger can lead to a lack of nutrients.

“Over time, this can lead to deficiencies in protein, vitamins, and minerals – nutrients essential in maintaining good health, especially in older adults,” Roberts said.

For Crystal, adopting healthier habits has been the key to her long-term success.

“Focus on what you’re eating day to day and really learn portion control. I still try to walk two or three times a week,” Garcia said.

That’s how she continues to look and feel amazing.

“I had not been under 200 pounds in over 20 years,” Garcia said.

Even a little weight loss can work wonders for your health– a study found that people at a high risk for developing Type 2 diabetes who lost 5 to 7 percent of their weight had a 58-percent lower risk of it happening!