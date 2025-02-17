6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: Use AirPods as hearing aids

6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: AirPods as hearing aids

(ABC 6 News) — Tens of millions of people live with hearing loss, and AirPods might be an easy solution you already own.

Tobie Stanger, a former editor at Consumer Reports, is one of them.

“I’ve probably had hearing loss for several years, but it was only during the pandemic when it really began to affect me and affect the people around me,” Stanger said.

If that sounds familiar, there might be something already in your pocket that could help…

Apple’s AirPods Pro 2 now offer hearing assistance for people with mild to moderate hearing loss.

“You can find a clinical grade hearing test right on your phone, either in the settings or in the health app. And in just a few minutes, you can find out if you need help from a hearing aid,” said CR’s Allen St. John.

If you do, the hearing aid feature customizes your AirPods by boosting or lowering the volume at specific frequencies based on your needs. It can also help protect your hearing in loud places like concerts by reducing the sound to a safe level.

“My husband complains that I like the sound much louder when we’re watching TV,” Stanger said. “So, in order to appease him, I put the AirPods in my ears when we’re watching TV and they really do help. In fact, I realized when I put them in that I had my own hearing aids set too low.”

If you find you need even more hearing support, some hearing aids can now be purchased without a prescription… and they cost far less than prescription models.

When it comes to OTC hearing aids, it’s important to know that there are two main kinds: preset and self-fitting, said CR’s Catherine Roberts.

“Preset OTCs are more affordable, and they’re generally simpler to set up and use—you can just stick them in your ear and go. But some are so simple that they offer little more than volume control.”

CR suggests checking out OTC models from Lexie and Jabra brands.