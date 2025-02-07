6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: TV tune-up tips

6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: TV tuneup tips

(ABC 6 News) — No matter your game plan, everyone deserves to score the best picture quality on their TV for the Super Bowl.

So, the experts at Consumer Reports are here to help you tackle your TV settings like a pro.

Making a few tweaks to your TV’s picture settings in time for the Super Bowl on February 9th can be, well, a real game changer.

“Having the right settings can make the difference between making it seem like you’re watching a cartoon versus watching real life,” said Consumer Reports’ Matt Ferretti.

Since no one wants a cartoon version of the biggest game of the year, listen up.

The first play of the game might surprise you: Trading your TV’s preset sports mode for one that can actually help you score better picture quality.

“We typically recommend filmmaker mode. It’ll get you closest to the settings that we use. If your TV doesn’t have filmmaker mode, you can try movie mode, custom mode, natural, or one of the expert modes.”

With just a few more moves you can take your TV’s picture to the next level. Find a dark scene and pause it to adjust the brightness or black level.

You’ll need a bright scene to set the contrast or white level…

Then choose a “warm” or “low” color temperature so the yard lines look white and not blue. Adjust the tint to the middle of the range so the players’ flesh tones look natural.

Don’t sweat a fumble…most TVs have a reset option to get you back to the factory settings so you can still be the MVP of game day.