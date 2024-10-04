6 On Your Side Consumer Confidence: Tools for fall yard clean-up

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Outdoor fall clean-up is in full swing. Using the right tools can make a back-breaking job much easier and faster. Consumer Reports tests dozens of these tools every year, so you don’t “fall” for the ones that fail!

As summer winds down, homeowner Alex Joyce prepares for fall.

“We’ve got three acres, lots of trees, lots of leaves, fall is challenging,” said Joyce, a homeowner.

His tool of choice? A leaf blower.

After hours of rigorous testing, Consumer Reports’ experts know all about what makes a good leaf blower.

Testers weigh and strategically pile leaves into a designated area. Then, a timer is set to see how long each blower takes to clear the pile.

CR says it’s also important to consider how much each weighs and whether it is comfortable to use, especially if you have a larger yard.

“The heaviest models in our ratings can weigh nearly twice as much as the lightest ones, and that can make a big difference even after just a few minutes,” said Paul Hope with Consumer Reports.

A chainsaw can be a handy tool if you’ve got bigger branches or even tree limbs to tackle.

CR times how fast each chainsaw cuts through a ten-inch square oak beam. As you can see, some saws are faster than others! But fast isn’t great if it’s not safe.

“We test chainsaws for a number of safety features, for things like kickback when cutting but we also just look for some really basic things like whether it comes with a cover for the blade,” added Hope.

Pressure washers can make light work of heavy-duty cleaning.

But if you don’t use them correctly, you risk damaging paint, wood, stone, and even yourself. That’s especially true when it comes to the narrowest nozzle.

“We think zero-degree nozzles pose an unnecessary risk which is why we say if you buy a pressure washer that comes with one, just toss it out,” advised Hope.

While you might be tempted to give your dirty, mossy roof a pressure wash, Consumer Reports says don’t do it. It’s too dangerous to both you and the roof.

Instead, spray the roof down with a 50/50 mix of bleach and water and let any moss die on its own.