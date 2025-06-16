6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: Raw poultry safety tips

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — Salmonella is a leading cause of foodborne illness, yet the Department of Agriculture backed off a proposed rule to strengthen safety standards for raw poultry.

Consumer Reports (CR) breaks down what that means for your family—and has important tips to help you prevent food poisoning in your own kitchen.

Each year, more than 1.3 million Americans get sick from salmonella, and chicken and turkey are often to blame.

Brian Ronholm, CR’s food policy director says that’s exactly why stronger regulations are needed now more than ever.

“So when infections keep rising year after year it is very clear that the current system isn’t equipped to handle this issue adequately,” Ronholm said.

In 2022, CR found salmonella in nearly one-third of the ground chicken it tested, and in some turkey samples, too. The results pointed to serious gaps in federal food safety oversight.

To address ongoing concerns, last year the USDA proposed a rule aimed at making poultry safer. It would have classified some salmonella-contaminated poultry as “adulterated,” which could have forced recalls and kept unsafe products off store shelves.

Now, the agency is backing down.

“Unfortunately, what this means is that the burden shifts to the consumer; the consumer is the one who has to figure out how best to protect their family from foodborne illness, and that’s unfair when you consider everything that a consumer has to deal with on a daily basis.”

With that in mind, there are ways you can lower your risk of salmonella right now.

At the market, keep raw meat in a disposable bag and separate it from ready-to-eat foods. At home, thaw meat in the refrigerator—not on the counter—and place it on a plate or in a bowl to catch any drips.

In the kitchen, avoid cross-contamination: don’t rinse raw poultry, wash your hands and utensils with hot, soapy water, and use separate cutting boards for meat and produce.

Most importantly, always cook chicken and turkey to 165 degrees Fahrenheit. A meat thermometer is the only way to be sure.

Salmonella can be especially dangerous for young children, older adults, and anyone with a weakened immune system. With fewer protections in place, taking charge of food safety at home is one way to stay in control and protect the people you love.