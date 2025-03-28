6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: Owe taxes? You have options.

(ABC 6 News) — If you recently filed your taxes and discovered you owe Uncle Sam, maybe even a few thousand dollars, first take a breath.

You have options, and you have a few weeks to make a plan before the April 15th deadline. Consumer Reports breaks down what to do if you have a large debt.

Whether it was your side hustle, selling a home, or your child turned 17 last year – if you’re not careful, there are plenty of reasons why you might be in the red and owe on your tax return, tax preparer Marilee Daugherity said.

“What we do it, we will address the situation and advise in different ways that they can help reduce their tax liability currently, and then moving forward, we make a plan,” Daugherity said.

She says if you cannot pay when you file, that’s okay. You can still file now and try to save the money you owe to pay by April 15th.

But – what if you don’t have all the money by Tax Day? Pay what you can.

Then, you have three options.

Number one, pay with a credit card. This way, you can avoid IRS penalties and fees.

“If they have the opportunity to get a zero or lower interest rate through their credit card or bank or credit union, that is definitely the better way to go.”

The IRS offers payment plans if a credit card is not an option. There’s an online application.

You’ll know in a few minutes if you’re approved, but keep in mind you’ll pay fees, penalties, and interest.

Finally, there’s what’s called an “offer in compromise.” This program lets taxpayers make an offer to the IRS on what they can reasonably pay. There’s usually a payment plan.

If owing was unexpected, review your return and find out why.

It might be worth adjusting your tax withholdings on your W-4. Or if you’re self-employed and have a 10-99, set aside money throughout the year so you’re better prepared for next tax season.

If you disagree with what you owe, you can contact the taxpayer advocate service at the IRS. You can also dispute penalties through an appeals process.

If you file an extension, the payment deadline is still April 15th.