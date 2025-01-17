6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: Money-saving home investments

(ABC 6 News) — From home heating hacks to window recommendations, the experts at Consumer Reports (CR) reveal money-saving investments for you and your home.

The decorations are down, and the holiday hullabaloo is behind us. CR’s Paul Hope says the new year is a good time to turn your attention to something less flashy—home maintenance and improvement—starting with how you heat your home.

“Heating your house can actually account for as much as thirty percent of your utility bills so it’s really important that everything run at peak efficiency,” Hope said. “If you haven’t already done it for the year, it’s definitely time to get your heating system serviced.”

To keep warm air inside, check for air leaks. Light a stick of incense and hold it in front of windows and doors. If the smoke blows horizontally, there’s less than an airtight closure.

Fast and inexpensive fixes include adding door snakes, weather stripping, and caulking. But sometimes, that’s not enough.

“If you’ve tried all of these little fixes and it’s still not cutting it, it might be time to replace your windows. Not only will you save on your energy bill, but a lot of modern windows are easier to clean, and they will help cut down on drafts and noise inside the house.”

In CR’s rigorous wind and weather tests, this Preservation Window Series earned top scores, and it comes in a variety of colors and wood grain looks.

These Pella 150 Vinyl Windows resisted wind as well as windows that cost twice as much!

Another efficient way to add a buffer between the cold air and your home is with a storm door. After CR weather tested and installed them, this door from Anderson with a retractable screen for ventilation earned a recommendation.

Finally, CR says to monitor your roof—it’s another costly repair that, if ignored, can become an even bigger problem.

“Things like cracks, missing or curled shingles, or leaks in your ceiling are all signs that it might be time to repair or replace your roof.”

CR says you may not have to spend as much money as you think. Right now, there are rebates available for qualifying upgrades ranging from doors, windows, and insulation to heating systems and water heaters.

Look for local, state, and federal incentive programs, such as those found in the inflation reduction act.