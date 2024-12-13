6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: Laundry tips for treating holiday stains

(ABC 6 News) — Maybe the holidays bring extra guests to your dinner table – and with them, extra stains – everything from gravy to chocolate to wine.

While the internet is full of laundry hacks, some of that so-called helpful advice might do more harm than good. Consumer Reports (CR) separates fact from fiction with the best ways to handle a gamut of holiday stains.

Susan Zeimet loves to host during the holidays, and she doesn’t let spills on her tablecloth ruin the party.

“It’s a little hard to stop and remove them so I sort of hope that we can get them out later,” Zeiment said.

CR’s laundry experts know the key to saving your tablecloth from those buttery sauces, sticky desserts, and wine spills is to pre-treat stains! The good, money-saving news is you don’t need a special product, laundry detergent will work just fine!

In CR’s tests, Tide Ultra Plus Stain Release earned excellent pre-treating stain scores.

When you’re ready, toss it in the wash as usual, but make sure the stain is gone before putting it in the dryer, CR home editor Sara Morrow said.

“The heat of a dryer can set the stain forever,” Morrow said. “So, if after washing you still see the gravy, dab it with 3-percent strength hydrogen peroxide and line-dry the item in the sun. The sun can actually bleach the remainder out.”

When it comes to wine, blotting is key. For red wine, do it as soon as possible.

Mix warm water and liquid dish detergent and work the soap into the stain. Then, apply plenty of hydrogen peroxide and set the fabric in the sun for several hours.

The sugars in white wine will cause an ugly brown stain over time. To prevent that, blot out the liquid, then blot it again with liquid detergent and warm water. Then, blot once more with a dry towel.

“Another stain that responds to that detergent and warm water mixture is chocolate,” Morrow said. “If it’s on your tablecloth or napkins, blot it so you can get out as much of it as you can. Then put them in the soak cycle of your washing machine before laundering.”

No matter what you’ve heard – never use anything other than a dedicated laundry detergent in your washing machine. That’s especially true for vinegar, which can damage some washing machines’ rubber seals and hoses!

Your holiday memories won’t fade, but with these tips, those stains sure can!