6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: Kitchen holiday gift guide

Consumer Confidence Holiday Gift Guide: Kitchen

(ABC 6 News) — It’s that time of year—more gatherings, more cooking, more eating, and more gift-giving!

The experts at Consumer Reports culled together a list of some of their favorite cooking and kitchen gadgets — just in time for gifting or rounding out your own kitchen for the holidays.

“A number of the kitchenware products that we test make for really good gifts around the holiday season,” said Tanya Christian with Consumer Reports.

Christian said an air fryer is tough to beat in terms of must-have kitchen appliances.

“I’m obsessed with air fryers because I feel like they just make food better,” Christian said. “You get the crispiness, but you don’t actually have to fry the food.”

This Tabitha Brown air fryer has a cute modern design with a pop of color, so it’s very giftable.

You can spoil the latte lover on your list with a Ninja Luxe, CR’s Angela Lashbrook said.

“The espresso that comes out of it is just as good if not better than the espresso you might get at your local cafe,” Lashbrook said. “The steam wand makes the froth super silky smooth. It is just beautiful, latte-art-worthy milk steaming.”

CR’s Pang-Chieh Ho takes a bare-bones approach to kitchen appliances, but one thing she can’t live without is her microwave. An Anyday io Microwaveable Cookware Set allows you to skip the questionable plastic containers and still reap the rewards of speedy microwave cooking.

“I can go from popping it into the microwave and taking it out and eating it,” Pang-Chieh Ho said. “So, it’s really convenient and I find it to be aesthetically pleasing.”

Or consider gifting a mandoline slicer. A 20-dollar Kyocera makes a great stocking stuffer.

Consumer Reports says a special kitchen gift doesn’t have to cost a lot. Consider cute dish towels, a citrus squeezer, or a new set of oven mitts for your favorite cook!