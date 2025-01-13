6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: Kitchen gadgets to upgrade family recipes

(ABC 6 News) It’s no wonder people say the kitchen is the heart of a home… it’s where family traditions are passed down with every recipe.

Consumer Reports (CR) has some advice on kitchen gadgets to upgrade those family recipes, making them healthier and easier!

Josselin Pérez enjoys spending time in the kitchen cooking with her family traditional dishes from El Salvador.

“As a family would love to keep our grandma’s recipes going to keep our culture alive,” Pérez said.

Josselin’s abuela’s recipes are delicious, but she says they take a lot of time and effort! — Consumer Reports’ Althea Chang-Cook has advice on top-rated appliances that can help!

“The way our grandmothers and abuelas cooked can feel a little daunting – things like the stove-top pressure cookers and deep frying in a big pot of oil,” Chang-Cook said. “But you can stock your kitchen with a few modern appliances to make cooking those recipes a little more convenient and even healthier, too.”

You can replace that big pot of oil with an air fryer.

“Air fryers use hot air and little to no oil, making them a healthier alternative to traditional frying,” Chang-Cook said.

An Instant Vortex Plus air fryer, priced at about $120, is one of the highest-rated models in CR’s tests, while the Cosori Lite is a CR smart buy for less than $60.

Why not swap that scary-looking pressure cooker with an electric multicooker?

“A multicooker can pressure cook, steam, slow cook and more! Imagine beef stew cooked in a fraction of the time,” Chang-Cook said.

These multicookers from instant pot and ninja are among the top brands recommended by CR.

Last but not least, a rice cooker! This can ensure your rice or even quinoa is fluffy and perfectly cooked every time! Same taste as abuela’s but with less time in the kitchen and more time with your family.

When using any new appliance, take time to read the instructions carefully and understand all of those new settings. With a little practice, you’ll have a new way to make those family favorites!