6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: How to spot deepfake scams

(ABC 6 News)– Deepfake technology is getting more convincing every day. Ben Colman, the head of a deepfake detection company, says it’s the number one digital risk people should be worried about.



“Over the last few years, there’s been an explosion of calls claiming that we have your daughter. She’s in trouble, send money, or else. Well, what’s happened recently is the call comes in and says, we are your daughter. Hi, I’m your daughter. I’m in trouble, send money right now,” says Ben Coleman, co-founder and CEO of Reality Defender.



So, what exactly is a deepfake, and how does it work?



“A deepfake is taking anyone’s likeness, whether it’s their face, a single image from LinkedIn or online, or a few seconds of audio, and using a pre-trained model, replicating their likeness to make them say or do anything you want,” Coleman says.



These deepfakes are so advanced it’s even hard for experts to tell the difference. What’s worse—there are no federal laws to stop someone from cloning your voice without your permission.



Consumer Reports reviewed six popular voice cloning apps—uncovering a troubling trend.



“Four of the six apps had no meaningful way to ensure that the user had the original speaker’s consent to voice clone them. The two other apps were better, had more safeguards, but we found ways around them,” says Derek Kravitz, Consumer Reports.



While it’s practically impossible to erase your digital footprint, Consumer Reports says there are some steps you can take to protect yourself:



“The first thing is just knowing that deep fake scams like this exist. The second thing is using two-factor authentication on all of your financial accounts. That means having an extra security feature on your smartphone device that requires you to input a security code or respond to an email when trying to gain access to your bank accounts. And then the third thing is just being wary of calls, any type of texts or any type of emails that are asking you for your personal financial information or just personal data,” says Kravitz.



And finally, do a gut check. Does what you’re hearing or seeing make sense?



“By default, you should not believe anything you see online. You should always follow just standard common sense,” Coleman says.