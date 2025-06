6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: Hot car deaths are a year-round threat

(ABC 6 News) — Every year, an average of 37 children die from heatstroke after being left behind or becoming trapped in a car.

During the summer, that’s nearly two lives lost each week. Consumer Reports has a crucial warning for parents and caregivers—a message that could help prevent a tragedy.

Since 1998, more than one thousand children have died in hot cars. While May through September are the most common months for these tragic events, hot car deaths don’t just occur in the summer heat.

Consumer Reports testing found that even when it was 61 degrees Farenheit outside, the temperature inside a closed car reached more than 105 degrees in just one hour.

That’s an extremely dangerous and potentially fatal level for a child, CR’s Emily Thomas said.

“Children’s bodies can’t efficiently regulate their temperature. Their bodies can heat up three to five times faster than adults,” Thomas said.

In most cases, it wasn’t intentional—nearly half of these tragedies happened when a caregiver simply forgot to drop the child off at daycare or preschool.

Many of these heartbreaking incidents occur on Thursdays and Fridays, at the end of a long workweek, when stress and routine changes can cloud our judgment.

Some car manufacturers have introduced technology that goes beyond just reminding drivers if they leave something behind in the back seat.

“This advanced technology has the potential to save lives not by just reminding parents to check the back seat, but by actually detecting rear occupants.”

While this advancement is not widely available, you can find it on some Hyundai, Genesis, and KIA vehicles, and even the 2025 Toyota Sienna. Consumer Reports’ advice for all parents: Create a routine with your own reminders every time you drive.

“You can create a routine of visiting the back seat on every single trip by placing something of yours like a purse, or a jacket or cell phone in the backseat even when your child is not with you. That way when your child is traveling with you, your brain has already remembered to always go to the backseat.”

It’s an easy change in your routine that could save a life.