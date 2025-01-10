6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: Health effects of parenting

(ABC 6 News) — Parenting can be hard. It’s so hard that the surgeon general says it has become a public health issue.

Consumer Reports has more on what this warning means and offers advice on dealing with stress in a demanding world.

Rosa and Richard Alvarez have two young boys, two demanding jobs, and never enough time.

“They are becoming more active, with sports and parents are expected to be more present in school,” Rosa Alvarez said. “I try to attend school festivities, which is difficult because it’s in the middle of the day and I’m running trying to be everywhere.”

According to the American Psychological Association, 41% of parents say most days they are so stressed they cannot function. Nearly half say their stress is completely overwhelming.

The stress parents feel rises to a significant public health issue. Balancing schedules, making countless decisions every day, not to mention keeping up with kids’ evolving needs can leave parents feeling burned out and exhausted, said Consumer Reports’ Kevin Loria.

“Parental burnout can impact your mental health, and mental health struggles can lead to brain fog,” Loria said. “If you have difficulty focusing, sluggish thinking and memory lapses you might be suffering from brain fog. Talk to your doctor to see if they’d recommend a formal cognitive assessment.”

Cut back on alcohol and try to eliminate unnecessary medications that can lead to brain fog, such as sleeping pills. Ask your doctor before stopping any meds.

Take steps to put less stress on your memory. Consider relying on lists, for example, and avoid multitasking.

Practice good sleep hygiene and get regular exercise. Both can help clear mental fog.

Speaking of getting a good night’s sleep for you and your screen-obsessed kids, consider using your router to restrict internet access after bedtime and prevent those late-night scrolling sessions. This way you and your kids can sleep more soundly.

If you need more help winding down at night, you’re not alone. A consumer reports survey revealed that more than 70% of Americans have made changes in the quest for a better snooze.

These include avoiding caffeine in the afternoon, attempting deep-breathing exercises or establishing a consistent bedtime routine.