6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: Fireplace upgrades

(ABC 6 News) — When cold weather hits, a pellet stove or an electric fireplace insert can take the chill out of a room and give your home a cozier feel.

Consumer Reports evaluated pellet stoves and fireplace inserts to help you choose the right one for your space.

One of the perks of colder weather is coming back inside to enjoy a toasty, warm home! And there are plenty of ways to turn up the heat, including pellet stoves, CR’s Courtney Lindwall said.

“A pellet stove is a great way to have some supplemental heat in your home,” Lindwall said. “They burn cleaner and more efficiently than a woodfired stove or a fireplace and they’re also more convenient to use. You can simply pour the pellets into a hopper and let the pellet stove run automatically.”

CR looked at how quickly each pellet stove heated up, how many pellets it could hold, and how easy it was to reload them.

If your house is plenty warm but you want a cozier feel, CR also evaluated 10 electric fireplace inserts — designed to fit into an existing fireplace or even a custom-built space.

“These inserts aren’t meant to be a primary heat source; they operate more like space heaters. But many do require a bit more effort to install so if you’re not particularly handy, you may want to hire a professional.”

Many change colors, offer adjustable flames, and have crackling sound effects.

A Real Flame VividFlame is reasonably priced, and testers were impressed with its flame controls, colors, and ember brightness.

You can skip the construction with a freestanding LegendFlame. It’s designed to fit into an existing space, like an unused fireplace.

Keep in mind — the flames on these inserts aren’t going to fool you, but they can still be enjoyable to gather around until the warmer days of spring.

If you’re considering a pellet stove, here’s an incentive: some models qualify for a federal tax credit, so be sure to ask about that before you buy. For the cleanest and most efficient heating from a pellet stove, CR says choose one certified by the Environmental Protection Agency.