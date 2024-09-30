6 On Your Side Consumer Confidence: Espresso machines for your caffeine fix

A comprehensive look at local, multi-state and national news events provided by the ABC 6 News Team including updates on sports and weather conditions and traffic.

(ABC 6 News) — If your love of lattes is taking a toll on your bank account, maybe you’re considering an espresso machine for your home.

There are many pro-style machines, but can any deliver authentic coffee shop flavor?

Consumer Reports brews up some buying advice for the caffeinated among us.

Getting your daily caffeine fix at your favorite coffee shop costs you hundreds of dollars every year!

An alternative could be an espresso machine for your home but those aren’t exactly budget-friendly either! Consumer Reports’ Molly Bradley recently looked at nine espresso machines.

“These machines require a certain skill level for you to operate them. You need to learn how to grind the beans to a certain consistency, pack the portafilter and you’ll need to learn how to operate the steam wand, which all of the machines we tested have,” Bradley said.

Here’s what Consumer Reports was looking for in a good, at-home espresso machine:

“We were looking for them to be able to produce a good balanced espresso and we also wanted to make sure that their steam wands were capable of producing a fine micro-foam that you could use to make lattes, cappuccinos, and even latte art,” said Bradley.

Those with barista experience may appreciate the Rancilio Silvia Pro X for its beautiful design. But $2,000 is a lot to spend on a countertop appliance!

If your espresso skills are more basic, consider a less-expensive alternative.

“Breville’s Bambino is really easy to operate. Even beginners would have a hard time not getting a good espresso from this machine,” offered Bradley.

Although the $90 DeLonghi lacks the fancy features and sleeker look of the higher-end machines it’s simple to operate and produces a perfectly fine espresso.

But there are even simpler options still for espresso lovers!

In CR’s tests, one coffee machine—from the same brand that makes the famous Instant Pot — earned top scores for brewing temperature, speed, and convenience.

“You can make espresso and you can make larger servings of coffee using different kinds of pods for each and you don’t need to know anything about making espresso,” concluded Bradley.

Consumer Reports says consider pairing your coffeemaker with a milk frother, and you’ll have a little cafe right at home.

CR’s recent evaluations found several frothers that do a great job frothing both milk and non-dairy alternatives, including Instant’s $30 milk frother.

Click here to read more from Consumer Reports and its testing of espresso and coffee machines.