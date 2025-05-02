6 on Your Side Consumer Confidence: Dish soap do's and don'ts

(ABC 6 News) — It’s a kitchen staple we all rely on—dish soap.

The best ones don’t just cut through grease; they can tackle all kinds of messes around your home! Consumer Reports (CR) reveals how this soapy superhero is the secret weapon hiding in plain sight.

Got hair dye on your skin? Grab a dime-sized amount of baking soda and some dish soap!

Need to clean your makeup brush? Dish soap’s got you, just add one part olive oil.

It even works wonders to reduce condensation on windows, stop squeaky doors, and clear out a clogged drain.

It can also kill those pesky bugs on your plants, CR’s Jodhaira Rodriguez said.

“A few teaspoons of dish soap with water in a spray bottle works as a gentle and effective insecticide,” Rodriguez said.

With so many brands and formulations, which ones work best on their main job – your dishes? CR looked at some of the most popular.

“The editor’s choice was Dawn Ultra Dishwashing Liquid. Its rich suds have kept it ahead of the rest for years.”

Gain Ultra Clean Dish Soap was the most cost-effective budget buy. If you’re looking to cut back on plastic, Nellie’s Dish Butter is a good option.

While dish soap is great for handwashing dishes, it should not be used in your dishwasher!!

Also, some TikToks suggest using dish soap to brighten your laundry and remove oil stains, but CR says this can end up causing problems for your machines.

“Using dish soap in a washing machine or dishwasher might seem harmless, but it creates way too many suds — and that can cause leaks, poor cleaning performance, or even damage to the machine over time.”

Dish soap is not designed to use on fabrics, the way laundry detergent is. A few drops as a spot remover is ok, just make sure not to use too much, as it can be hard to rinse out.

Even though it’s formulated to be gentle on your hands, experts say dish soap can strip away the skin’s natural oils. The same goes for your hair so it’s best to leave it in an upper wall cabinet away from small children and not in the shower.