6 On Your Side Consumer Confidence: Budget funerals

(ABC 6 News) — After losing her father unexpectedly, Scarleth Andino was overwhelmed by grief — and the funeral costs.

“Just the ground itself, the casket, there’s vaults involved,” Andino said. “There’s all these different things that I didn’t know about.”

It is staggering, median funeral costs in the U.S. – including a casket, viewing, and burial – topped $8,300 in 2023!

Diane Umansky with Consumer Reports said shop around before you buy.



“It’s essential to understand that you have choices,” Umansky said. “Look at the prices at several local funeral homes and then pick the option that best suits your needs and budget.”

One of the biggest expenses is often the casket – usually sold by the funeral home for around $2,500. But how about ordering one from Walmart or Amazon?

The Federal Trade Commission requires funeral homes to accept caskets purchased elsewhere without charging you an extra fee.

If you’ve chosen cremation for your loved one, you can forgo a viewing and choose “direct cremation” to keep costs lower. You can still hold a memorial service later at a funeral home, house of worship, or even at home.

Many of us put it off, but planning ahead can also help.

“You can open a final expenses bank account to start putting money aside,” Umansky said. “You might also be tempted to pay in advance, but this can be risky if the funeral home closes, or your family is unaware that you’ve already paid.”

As Scarleth says: have an honest conversation with your loved ones.

“I know it’s something that we don’t ever want to talk about,” Andino said. “It’s just you’re trying to be ready, because you want to make sure that you honor them the way they want to be honored.”